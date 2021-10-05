Coalition Leaders Agreed On Power Sharing

The leaders of ruling party coalition have finally reached in power sharing agreement.

According to Bhanu Deuba, Personal Secretary of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, the top leaders of the ruling coalition have agreed on the sharing of ministries at a meeting held at the Prime Minister's official residence in Baluwatar on Tuesday morning. They have made agreement has been done on the sharing of ministries. Cabinet will be expanded within this week,"

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal and Janata Samajwadi Party Chairman Upendra Yadav.