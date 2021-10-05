Ichharaj Tamang And 11 Other Arrested On Banking Fraud Charges

Ichharaj Tamang And 11 Other Arrested On Banking Fraud Charges

Oct. 5, 2021, 9:15 p.m.

Nepal Police Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested 12 persons including Iccha Raj Tamang on the charges of banking fraud. Tamang, who has reportedly close relations with former prime minister K.P. Sharma Oli, has affiliation with several housing companies and financial institutions.

Along with Tamang, former chairman of Civil Banks Ltd and Civil Group, police also booked 11 others on the basis of complained filed by people on banking fraud. Former member of Constituent Assembly, the arrest of Tamang reportedly averted during Oli’s rule.

Other included Civil Cooperatives and Creadit Keshab Lal Shrestha, Vijaya Bikram Shaha, Alina Tuladhar, Drut Raj Tamang, Kaisap Chetan Dhungana, Bhagwan Bahadur Singh, Sangit Shrestha, Shanker Prasad Pathak, Mayanani Maharjan, Rakesh Maharjan and Harihar Prasad Lamichhane.

Under the Civil Group, there are Civil Homes, Civil Estates and Civil Apartment Companies. Police reported that over 130 filed complained against Tamang on the charges of fraud reports Deshsanchar.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Coalition Leaders Agreed On Power Sharing
Oct 05, 2021
Weather Forecast For October 6 Across Nepal
Oct 05, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 302 COVID-19 Cases
Oct 05, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 762 New Cases, 1114 Recoveries And 6 Deaths
Oct 05, 2021
Japan Provides Over Japanese-made Ambulances To Nepal
Oct 04, 2021

More on National

Ambassador Anjan Shakya Leaves Her Legacy In Israeli Media By Agencies 6 hours, 48 minutes ago
Japan Provides Over Japanese-made Ambulances To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Nepal-India Joint Military Training Exercise Concludes By Agencies 2 days, 8 hours ago
A Nepali Woman Photo Journalist Scale Mt Dhaulagiri By Agencies 4 days, 8 hours ago
Gandhi Jayanti 2021: International Day Of Non-Violence By Agencies 4 days, 9 hours ago
Newly Appointed German Ambassador Presented His Credentials By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Health Desks In Nepal-India Border Points Keep Close Eyes To Prevent COVID-19 By Agencies Oct 05, 2021
Coalition Leaders Agreed On Power Sharing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 05, 2021
Weather Forecast For October 6 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 05, 2021
Taiwan Slams China For Increasing ADIZ Entries By Agencies Oct 05, 2021
Nobel In Physics Goes To Climate Research By Agencies Oct 05, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 302 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 05, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75