Ichharaj Tamang And 11 Other Arrested On Banking Fraud Charges

Nepal Police Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested 12 persons including Iccha Raj Tamang on the charges of banking fraud. Tamang, who has reportedly close relations with former prime minister K.P. Sharma Oli, has affiliation with several housing companies and financial institutions.

Along with Tamang, former chairman of Civil Banks Ltd and Civil Group, police also booked 11 others on the basis of complained filed by people on banking fraud. Former member of Constituent Assembly, the arrest of Tamang reportedly averted during Oli’s rule.

Other included Civil Cooperatives and Creadit Keshab Lal Shrestha, Vijaya Bikram Shaha, Alina Tuladhar, Drut Raj Tamang, Kaisap Chetan Dhungana, Bhagwan Bahadur Singh, Sangit Shrestha, Shanker Prasad Pathak, Mayanani Maharjan, Rakesh Maharjan and Harihar Prasad Lamichhane.

Under the Civil Group, there are Civil Homes, Civil Estates and Civil Apartment Companies. Police reported that over 130 filed complained against Tamang on the charges of fraud reports Deshsanchar.