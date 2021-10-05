Kathmandu Valley Confirms 302 COVID-19 Cases

Oct. 5, 2021, 8:27 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 302 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 11582 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 302 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 302 cases, Kathmandu districts records 231 cases, Lalitpur 41 and 30 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 762 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 789762

