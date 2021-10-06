Kathmandu Valley Confirms 440 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 440 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 11165 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 440 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 440 cases, Kathmandu districts records 344 cases, Lalitpur 61 and 35 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 849 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 799613.