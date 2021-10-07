Weather Forecast For October 8 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For October 8 Across Nepal

Oct. 7, 2021, 10:23 p.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible in Lumbini, Karnali and Sudupaschim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , at a few places of rest of the provinces.

