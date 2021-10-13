Star Trek Actor William Shatner Becomes Oldest Person To Reach Space

William Shatner and three fellow passengers hurtled to an altitude of 66.5 miles (107 kilometers) over the West Texas desert in the fully automated capsule, then safely parachuted back to Earth in a flight that lasted just over 10 minutes.

Oct. 13, 2021, 10:54 p.m.

Hollywood’s Captain Kirk, 90-year-old William Shatner, blasted into space on Wednesday in a convergence of science fiction and science reality, reaching the final frontier aboard a ship built by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin company.

The Star Trek actor and three fellow passengers hurtled to an altitude of 66.5 miles (107 kilometers) over the West Texas desert in the fully automated capsule, then safely parachuted back to Earth in a flight that lasted just over 10 minutes.

“What you have given me is the most profound experience,” an exhilarated Shatner told Bezos after emerging from the capsule, the words spilling from him in a soliloquy almost as long as the flight. “I hope I never recover from this. I hope that I can maintain what I feel now. I don’t want to lose it.”

Agencies

India Records 15,823 New Covid Cases; Active Cases Lowest In 214 Days
Oct 13, 2021
Nepal Reaches To SAF Final After 1-1 Draw Against Bangladesh
Oct 13, 2021
Amit Shah’s ‘Untiring Efforts’ For Peace In J&K, Northeast ‘Have Ushered In A New Age’: NHRC chief
Oct 12, 2021
Prevent Afghanistan From Becoming Source Of Radicalisation, Terrorism: PM Modi
Oct 12, 2021
US, Taliban Discuss Humanitarian Aid For Afghanistan
Oct 11, 2021

More on International

Prevent Afghanistan From Becoming Source Of Radicalisation, Terrorism: PM Modi By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
US, Taliban Discuss Humanitarian Aid For Afghanistan By Agencies 2 days, 2 hours ago
Three Economists From US Win Nobel By Agencies 2 days, 2 hours ago
Ressa And Muratov Win Nobel Peace Prize By Agencies 5 days, 1 hour ago
Mosque Blast Kills Or Wounds At Least 70 In Afghanistan By Agencies 5 days, 1 hour ago
Kishida holds phone talks with Xi By Agencies 5 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

ADB Raises 2019–2030 Climate Finance Ambition to $100 Billion By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 13, 2021
Navratri Day 9 Mahanavami: Worshipping Goddess Siddhidatri By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 13, 2021
India Records 15,823 New Covid Cases; Active Cases Lowest In 214 Days By Agencies Oct 13, 2021
Nepal Reaches To SAF Final After 1-1 Draw Against Bangladesh By Agencies Oct 13, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Reports 163 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 13, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 326 New Cases, 609 Recoveries And 4 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 13, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75