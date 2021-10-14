Kathmandu Valley Confirms 222 COVID-19 Cases

Oct. 14, 2021, 9:06 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 222 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 3418 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 222 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 222 cases, Kathmandu districts records 143 cases, Lalitpur 49 and 30 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 398 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 803678.

