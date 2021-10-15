At Least 32 Dead In Blast At Afghan Mosque

Afghanistan's interior ministry says a large explosion has struck a Shia mosque in the southern city of Kandahar.

Local hospital officials say at least 32 people were killed and 53 others wounded.

The blast reportedly occurred during Friday prayers, when many worshippers were gathered.

The incident follows an attack on another Shia mosque in the northern city of Kunduz during prayers last Friday.

The Islamic State militant group said it staged that attack, which left more than 40 people dead.

No one has claimed responsibility for the latest explosion. The interior ministry says it has sent troops to the site to investigate.

Friday marked two months since the Taliban retook power in the country.

Tensions remain high due to a series of attacks blamed on the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group.