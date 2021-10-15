Weather Forecast For October 16 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For October 16 Across Nepal

Oct. 15, 2021, 10:02 p.m.

There will be partly cloudy in Province 1,2, Bagmati and Gandaki hilly region of the rest of the country.

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Province 2 and Bagmati Province.

