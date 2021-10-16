COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 136 New Cases, 845 Recoveries And 1 Death

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 136 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 804652.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 1446 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 136 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

According to the Ministry, the virus infection was detected in 11 people in 327 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry said that there are 12,598 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1,054 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 11,544 patients are placed in home isolation. Of the active patients, 307 are admitted to the ICU and 97 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 845 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 780,776 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.03 per cent.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday added 1 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,278.