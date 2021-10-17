Earthquake 4.9 Magnitude Occurs In Gorkha

A 4.9 magnitude aftershock from the 7.6 magnitude Gorkha earthquake occurred early morning today with its epicenter at Manabu in Gorkha district, said the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre. The aftershock took place at 4:09 am.
VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
