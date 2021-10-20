Singapore Expands No-quarantine Travel Zone

Oct. 20, 2021, 9:58 p.m.

Singapore has joined the list of Southeast Asian countries that are cautiously reopening. The city state has expanded its program to allow quarantine-free entry for fully vaccinated people from eight more locations in Europe and North America.

From Tuesday this week, it has been extended to 10 countries, including the US, Canada, the UK, France and Italy. Negative COVID tests are required in all cases.

Eager to lure back tourists and business travelers, Singapore launched the program with Brunei and Germany last month.

84 percent of Singapore's population is fully vaccinated, but it has seen an increase in infections recently, including a one-day record of over 3,900 cases on Tuesday.

The quarantine-free travel program is scheduled to grow to include South Korea in the middle of November.

Agencies

