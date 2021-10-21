COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 470 New Cases, 726 Recoveries And Eight Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 470 New Cases, 726 Recoveries And Eight Deaths

Oct. 21, 2021, 8:17 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 470 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 807522.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 6586 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 470 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

According to the Ministry, the virus infection was detected in 75 people in 1963 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry said that there are 11,315 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 785 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 10,530 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 288 are admitted to the ICU and 98 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 726 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 784,881 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.2 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Thursday added eight fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,326.

