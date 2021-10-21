Kathmandu Valley Confirms 214 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 214 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 6586Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 214 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 214 cases, Kathmandu districts records 147cases, Lalitpur 51 and 16 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 470 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 807522.