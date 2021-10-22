Kathmandu Valley Logs 222 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 222 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 7253 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 222 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 222 cases, Kathmandu districts records 171 cases, Lalitpur 33 and 18 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 574 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 808096