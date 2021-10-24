COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 522 New Cases, 877 Recoveries And 3 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 522 New Cases, 877 Recoveries And 3 Deaths

Oct. 24, 2021, 9:43 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 522 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 809056.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 6061 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 522 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

According to the Ministry, the virus infection was detected in 33 people in 1564 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry said that there are 10,201 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 778 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 9,423 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 273 are admitted to the ICU and 85 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 877 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 787,507 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.3 per cent.

The MoHP on Sunday added three fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,348.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

United States Gives 100,620 COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccines To Nepal, Adding To 1.5M Johnson & Johnson Doses Donated In July.
Oct 25, 2021
Nepal To Receive 100,620 Doses Of Pfizer Vaccines from US
Oct 24, 2021
Weather Forecast For October 25 Across Nepal
Oct 24, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 209 COVID-19 Cases
Oct 24, 2021
Amit Shah To J&K Youth: August 5, 2019 Marked End Of Terrorism And Corruption
Oct 23, 2021

More on Health

Nepal To Receive 100,620 Doses Of Pfizer Vaccines from US By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 43 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 209 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 50 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 213 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 438 New Cases, 817 Recoveries And 8 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 222 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 15 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 574 New Cases, 932 Recoveries And 11 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 15 hours ago

The Latest

United States Gives 100,620 COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccines To Nepal, Adding To 1.5M Johnson & Johnson Doses Donated In July. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 25, 2021
I Am Not Involved In Making Hamal A Minister: Chief Justice Rana By Agencies Oct 24, 2021
China passes new land border law amid military standoff with India By Agencies Oct 24, 2021
Weather Forecast For October 25 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 24, 2021
Flood Damages The Paddy Worth Of Over Rs. Billion In Nepal By Agencies Oct 23, 2021
Amit Shah To J&K Youth: August 5, 2019 Marked End Of Terrorism And Corruption By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 23, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75