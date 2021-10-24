COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 522 New Cases, 877 Recoveries And 3 Deaths

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 522 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 809056.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 6061 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 522 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

According to the Ministry, the virus infection was detected in 33 people in 1564 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry said that there are 10,201 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 778 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 9,423 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 273 are admitted to the ICU and 85 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 877 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 787,507 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.3 per cent.

The MoHP on Sunday added three fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,348.