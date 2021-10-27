Prime Minister Deuba To Highlight Nepal's Concerns In COP 26

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba is leaving for United Kingdom on 29 October 2021 leading the Nepali delegation to the World Leaders Summit of the 26th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 26) being held in Glasgow on 1-2 November 2021.

On the 30th of October, Prime Minister will attend and address the welcome event being hosted by All-Party Parliamentary Group for Nepal (APPG-N) and UK-Nepal Trade and Investment Forum in London.

The Prime Minister will receive the representatives of Britain-Nepal Society, Non-Residential Nepali Association and representatives of Nepali community residing in the UK.

On the 31st of November, the Prime Minister will attend a reception hosted in his honor by the Chargé d'affairesa.i.at the Embassy of Nepal in London. He will meet with the representatives of Gurkha Veterans’ organizations, members of British Parliament and other members of Nepali diaspora.

On the 1st of November 2021, Prime Minister will attend the official opening ceremony of COP26. He will deliver Nepal’s national statement at the World Leaders Summit. In the evening of 1 November, the Prime Minister will attend the reception to be hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in honour of the participating Heads of State and Governments.

On the sidelines, Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with Heads of State and Government and other dignitaries. The Prime Minister will also attend the breakfast reception to be hosted for select Heads of State and Government by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and First Minister of Scotland in the morning of 2nd November.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to visit Royal Botanic Garden in Edinburgh on the 3rd of November 2021 and address a gathering there. He will plant a sapling in the Nepali Garden.

Prime Minister will be accompanied by Ramsahay Prasad Yadav, Minister for Forests and Environment, as well as senior officials of the Government of Nepal.

The Prime Minister will return from the UK on the 3rd of November and arrive in Kathmandu in the morning of the 4th of November 2021.

The COP 26 is being held from 31 October to 12 November 2021 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.