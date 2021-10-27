Weather Forecast For October 27 Across Nepal: Mainly Fair

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair throughout the country.
According to the Meteorological Department, there will be partly cloudy to mainly fair throughout the country. Light rain is likely to continue at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountaineous region.
VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
