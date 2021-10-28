Nepali Congress 14th Conventions Scheduled For December 10-12

Nepali Congress 14th Conventions Scheduled For December 10-12

Oct. 28, 2021, 10:48 p.m.

The 14th general convention of the ruling Nepali Congress is scheduled for December 10-12.

The central election committee of the Nepali Congress issued a new schedule of the general congress of the party, Nepali Congress.

The committee had held its meeting today afternoon at the NC headquarters at Sanepa in Lalitpur.

0001-1492x2048.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Dr. Sharma, Acharya And Professor Khatri Picked Nepali Ambassadors To India, UK and The US
Oct 28, 2021
Japanese PM Kishida Offers Condolences To Nepal Over Devastating Floods
Oct 28, 2021
Japan Provides 114 More Oxygen Generators To Nepal
Oct 28, 2021
Weather Forecast For October 28 Across Nepal
Oct 28, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 199 COVID-19 Cases
Oct 28, 2021

More on Politics

Deuba Government Completes 100 Days, Achieve Its Goal To Provide COVID-19 Vaccine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
PM Deuba’s Cabinet Take Full Shake, NC Retains Home, Defense, Foreign Ministry and Law and Justice By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 6 days ago
CPN-UML Preparing For Convention By A Correspondent 2 weeks, 6 days ago
GOVERNMENT Shaky Coalition By A Correspondent 3 weeks, 1 day ago
Coalition Leaders Agreed On Power Sharing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 2 days ago
UML’s New Elected Government Will Bring Water From Melamchi: Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 4 days ago

The Latest

Dr. Sharma, Acharya And Professor Khatri Picked Nepali Ambassadors To India, UK and The US By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 28, 2021
Japanese PM Kishida Offers Condolences To Nepal Over Devastating Floods By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 28, 2021
Japan Provides 114 More Oxygen Generators To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 28, 2021
FNCCI Welcomes Reduction In Power Tariff Rates By Agencies Oct 28, 2021
Weather Forecast For October 28 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 28, 2021
India Tests Long-range Ballistic Missile By Agencies Oct 28, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75