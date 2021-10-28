Weather Forecast For October 28 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For October 28 Across Nepal

Oct. 28, 2021, 10:22 p.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the bill and mainly fair throughout the country

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of the country. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountainous region.

