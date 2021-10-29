Bombay High Court Orders To Release Aryan Khan On Bail

Bombay High Court Orders To Release Aryan Khan On Bail

Oct. 29, 2021, 10:06 p.m.

The Bombay High Court, while granting bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in the cruise ship drug bust case, laid down 14 conditions in its 5-page operative order passed on Friday.

The three accused are directed to be released on bail on executing a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each with one or more sureties in the like amount. The High Court will make available the reasoned order separately in due course.

“Applicants/Accused shall not indulge in any activity similar to the activities on the basis of which the said complaint stands registered against them for offenses under the NDPS Act,” a single-judge bench of Justice Nitin W Sambre said in the order.

