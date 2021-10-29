Bombay High Court Orders To Release Aryan Khan On Bail

The Bombay High Court, while granting bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in the cruise ship drug bust case, laid down 14 conditions in its 5-page operative order passed on Friday.

The three accused are directed to be released on bail on executing a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each with one or more sureties in the like amount. The High Court will make available the reasoned order separately in due course.

“Applicants/Accused shall not indulge in any activity similar to the activities on the basis of which the said complaint stands registered against them for offenses under the NDPS Act,” a single-judge bench of Justice Nitin W Sambre said in the order.