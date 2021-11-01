Weather Forecast For November 2 Across Nepal

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country.
According to the Meteorological Department, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated brief rain is possible at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountainous region.
VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75