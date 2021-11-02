PM Deuba Met With President Biden

PM Deuba Met With President Biden

Nov. 2, 2021, 10:35 p.m.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba met with U.S. President Joe Biden at the sideline of COP26 in Glasgow.

“Delighted to have met President @JoeBiden Nepal looks forward to building on our bilateral ties and contributing to a better & brighter future. I thank you for the commitment shown. @COP26,” PM Deuba twitted.

Similarly, PM Deuba also met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

PM Deuba and British PM.jpg

