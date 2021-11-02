PM Deuba Met With President Biden

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba met with U.S. President Joe Biden at the sideline of COP26 in Glasgow.

“Delighted to have met President @JoeBiden Nepal looks forward to building on our bilateral ties and contributing to a better & brighter future. I thank you for the commitment shown. @COP26,” PM Deuba twitted.

Similarly, PM Deuba also met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.