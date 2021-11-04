Kathmandu Valley Confirms 137 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 137 COVID-19 Cases

Nov. 4, 2021, 9:40 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 137 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 3259 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 137 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 137 cases, Kathmandu districts records 84 cases, Lalitpur 34 and 19 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 287 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 814115.

