Kathmandu Valley Reports 78 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 78 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 2307 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 78 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 78 cases, Kathmandu districts records 47 cases, Lalitpur 22 and 9 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 174 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 814289.