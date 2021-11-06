Bhai Tika 2078 Concluded

Following the fifth day of celebration, Tiha finally came to an end. People observed Bhai tika by receiving Tika from sisters to their brothers.

President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and former King Gyanendra also received the Tika. President Bhandari offered Tika to his brother and former King Gyanendra received Tika from his sister Sobha Shahi.

Those who have no brothers and sisters as well as people in general also visit the temple of Balagopaleswar Mahadev in the center of local Rani Pokhari in the capital and offer worship, and receive Tika. The temple opens to the public only on this day of the year.

Our Photographer Sujan Gurung snapped the shots of Bhaitika in and around Balagopaleswar temple.