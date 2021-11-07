Kathmandu Valley Confirms 119 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 119 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 1980 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 119 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 119 cases, Kathmandu districts records 80 cases, Lalitpur 36 and 3 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 141 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 814558.