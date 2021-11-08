Chinese Army Provides Vero Cell Vaccines To Nepali Army

Chinese Army Provides Vero Cell Vaccines To Nepali Army

Nov. 8, 2021, 11:06 p.m.

Chinese ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi handed over the health materials to Chief of Army Staff of the Nepal Army Prabhu Ram Sharma.

People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China has provided health materials including vaccines against the novel coronavirus to the Nepali Army today.

The PLA assisted the NA with 300 thousand doses of Vero Cell vaccines and other health materials.

According to a press release issued by Nepal Army, s, the NA expressed confidence that such cooperation would further consolidate the relationship between the armies of the two countries.

