Japan Assisted To Shree Malika Secondary School

The Charge d'Affaires a.i. of Japan to Nepal, Mr. YOSHIOKA Yuzo, signed a grant contract with Deepak Chapagain, President of Volunteer Corps Nepal, for building new classrooms at Shree Malika Secondary School in Dailekh District. The project is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Japanese Government and involves a grant of USD 88,105 (approximately NPR 10.45 million).

It is aimed to enhance the educational environment by constructing eight classrooms with furniture. This will help students who previously had to study in deteriorated school buildings. Shree Malika Secondary School, established in 1964, provides education for more than 450 students. The condition of the current school buildings is unsafe as there are leaks in the roof.

Also, due to the limited number of classrooms, different classes have to be conducted at the same time in one small room, which causes difficulties for students focusing on their studies. The project will be managed by Volunteer Corps Nepal, a local NGO that works in the fields of education, health, agriculture, women empowerment, and emergency disaster relief.

The Embassy of Japan believes the project will provide a safe and pleasant learning environment for students and will improve the students’ quality of education. We hope that this assistance to the educational institute will further enhance the friendship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal, including for future generations.