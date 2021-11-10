COP26: Draft Calls For Phasing Out Coal Use

Nov. 10, 2021, 10:49 p.m.

A draft for the outcome document of the COP26 UN climate change conference calls for phasing out the use of coal.

Britain, the host of the conference in Glasgow, presented the draft on Wednesday.

The draft says the impact of climate change will be much smaller at a global temperature rise of 1.5 degrees Celsius than a 2-degree increase. It calls on countries to take meaningful and effective actions for the next decade.

It stresses the need to use all fund sources to secure 100 billion dollars a year to help developing countries cope with climate change.

The draft also calls for speeding up the phasing out of coal.

Objections against ending the use of coal are expected. Representatives will continue negotiating ahead of the final day on Friday.

Agencies

