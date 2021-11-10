COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 387 New Cases, 474 Recoveries And 6 Deaths

Nov. 10, 2021, 10:34 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 387 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 815759.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 5407 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 387 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

Likewise, 53 people were also found infected with the virus in the anti-gen tests carried out in 1407 people..

The Ministry said that there are 7,519 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 535 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 7,077 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 189 are admitted to the ICU and 53are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 474 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 796780 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Monday added 6 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,460.

