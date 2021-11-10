India Hosts Security Talks On Afghanistan

India on Wednesday hosted a regional security meeting on the situation in Afghanistan.

Senior security officials from India, Russia, Iran and five Central Asian countries took part. China and Pakistan declined to attend.

"This is a time for close consultations amongst us, greater cooperation and interaction and coordination among the regional countries," said India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

The participants reportedly reviewed security in the region following the Taliban's takeover in August. The meeting aimed to address the country's security and humanitarian challenges and to support the Afghan people in promoting peace and stability.

India traditionally has had close ties with Afghanistan and has provided development aid to the country.

The Afghan economy is deteriorating as the government's overseas assets have been frozen.

This has resulted in multiple humanitarian crises, such as food shortages.