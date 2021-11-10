Kishida Fumio Re-elected As Japan's Prime Minister

Kishida Fumio Re-elected As Japan's Prime Minister

Nov. 10, 2021, 10:43 p.m.

Japanese lawmakers have formally re-elected Kishida Fumio as the country's prime minister. It comes after the ruling coalition won a comfortable majority in the Lower House election 10 days ago.

Members of both Houses of the Diet voted to re-elect Kishida.

In Japan, lawmakers officially choose the prime minister. He is expected to announce his Cabinet later in the day.

Kishida has reappointed all members of his Cabinet, except for the foreign minister.

He appointed former education minister Hayashi Yoshimasa to the post.
His predecessor, Motegi Toshimitsu, has become the secretary-general of Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party.

Kishida plans to outline Japan's latest coronavirus measures on Friday.

He will convene an extraordinary session of the Diet as early as next month to start the budget process for the plans.

Kishida will hold a news conference on Wednesday evening.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Indian President Confers Honorary General Rank On Nepal Army Chief
Nov 10, 2021
Japan Provides Assistance To Build New Classrooms At Shree Basic School In Rukum
Nov 10, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 11 Across Nepal
Nov 10, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 184 COVID-19 Cases
Nov 10, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 387 New Cases, 474 Recoveries And 6 Deaths
Nov 10, 2021

More on International

Pakistan, Local Taliban Agree To Ceasefire By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
Millions More People On The 'Edge Of Famine': UN By Agencies 2 days, 3 hours ago
Iraqi Prime Minister Safe After Drone Attack By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago
Los Angeles County Begins Vaccinating Kids Aged 5-11 By Agencies 4 days, 4 hours ago
Japan To Ease Entry For Vaccinated Foreigners By Agencies 5 days, 3 hours ago
Ex-top Prosecutor To Run For South Korean Presidency By Agencies 5 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Indian President Confers Honorary General Rank On Nepal Army Chief By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 10, 2021
Japan Provides Assistance To Build New Classrooms At Shree Basic School In Rukum By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 10, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 11 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 10, 2021
India Hosts Security Talks On Afghanistan By Agencies Nov 10, 2021
COP26: Draft Calls For Phasing Out Coal Use By Agencies Nov 10, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 184 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 10, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75