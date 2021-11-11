COAS General Sharma Inducted Into The Wall Of Honor Of India

General Prabhu Ram Sharma, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), Nepali Army, who is on a four-day visit of India paid courtesy calls to Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at their office today.

In the afternoon, he visited the National Defense College (NDC) in New Delhi where he was inducted into the “Wall of Honor” amidst a felicitation ceremony. He is the first one to be inducted into the “Wall of Honor”.

This honor is given to a distinguished NDC Alumni only. Gen Sharma completed his National Defense Course from the National Defense College in 2013.

Gen Sharma is scheduled to return tomorrow after completing his four-day visit.