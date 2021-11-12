Nepal Received 1.5 Million Vaccines From China And Switzerland

Nepal Received Over 1.4 Million Vaccines From China And Switzerland on Thursday. Nepal on Thursday received 1 million doses of Vero Cell, a vaccine against COVID-19, from China.

Similarly, Nepal also received 492,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine provided by the Switzerland government and the COVAX facility.

The government received 1 million doses Vero Cell vaccines produced by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products out of the agreed 59.36 million doses to be purchased with the loan assistance from the Asian Development Bank through COVAX cost-sharing.

Earlier, on November 3, Nepal had received 1.6 million doses and on October 27, it received 1.2 million doses of Vero Cell vaccine. The procured Vero Cell vaccines are stored at central storage, Teku. Nepal received 492,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine provided by the Switzerland government and the COVAX facility.

Of the total 492,000 doses of vaccines, 348,000 doses were provided by the COVAX facility and the Switzerland government under grant assistance gifted 144,000 doses.

Swiss Ambassador to Nepal Elisabeth von Capeller handed over 144,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines to the Ministry of Health and Population on Thursday.