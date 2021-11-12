Nepal Received 1.5 Million Vaccines From China And Switzerland

Nepal Received 1.5 Million Vaccines From China And Switzerland

Nov. 12, 2021, 10:25 p.m.

Nepal Received Over 1.4 Million Vaccines From China And Switzerland on Thursday. Nepal on Thursday received 1 million doses of Vero Cell, a vaccine against COVID-19, from China.

Similarly, Nepal also received 492,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine provided by the Switzerland government and the COVAX facility.

The government received 1 million doses Vero Cell vaccines produced by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products out of the agreed 59.36 million doses to be purchased with the loan assistance from the Asian Development Bank through COVAX cost-sharing.
Earlier, on November 3, Nepal had received 1.6 million doses and on October 27, it received 1.2 million doses of Vero Cell vaccine. The procured Vero Cell vaccines are stored at central storage, Teku. Nepal received 492,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine provided by the Switzerland government and the COVAX facility.

255835772_254772916693168_324379146116033804_n.jpg

Of the total 492,000 doses of vaccines, 348,000 doses were provided by the COVAX facility and the Switzerland government under grant assistance gifted 144,000 doses.

Swiss Ambassador to Nepal Elisabeth von Capeller handed over 144,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines to the Ministry of Health and Population on Thursday.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast For November 13 Across Nepal
Nov 12, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Reports 171 COVID-19 Cases
Nov 12, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 335 New Cases, 389 Recoveries And 3 Deaths
Nov 12, 2021
COAS General Sharma Inducted Into The Wall Of Honor Of India
Nov 11, 2021
Qatar Airways And Hamad International Airport Announces “Fly And Win” Campaign
Nov 11, 2021

More on National

COAS General Sharma Inducted Into The Wall Of Honor Of India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
Pashupatinath-Kashi VishvanathAmrit Mahotsav Motorcycle Rally Flagged Off By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
Indian President Confers Honorary General Rank On Nepal Army Chief By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago
Japan Provides Assistance To Build New Classrooms At Shree Basic School In Rukum By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 11 hours ago
Nepal And The Republic Of Korea Held Fifth Bilateral Consultation Mechanism Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 10 hours ago
Climate Induced Loss And Damage Report Stresses Need For More Adaptation Measures By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal To Construct 23 High-Capacity Transmission Lines Across The Country By Agencies Nov 12, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 13 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 12, 2021
COP26 Revised Draft Declaration Published By Agencies Nov 12, 2021
Calls For ‘Emergency Pact’ To Support Vulnerable Nations By Agencies Nov 12, 2021
Oil Price Hike In Nepal : Its Implications To Economy By Shanker Man Singh Nov 12, 2021
CCP Official Hails 'Historical Resolution' By Agencies Nov 12, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75