Dhanusha District Administration Imposes Curfew In Janakpur

Dhanusha District Administration Imposes Curfew In Janakpur

Nov. 13, 2021, 10:53 p.m.

District Administrative Office Dhanusha has announced a curfew from 2 pm this afternoon to 10 pm on Sunday in Janakpur to thwart possible communal clashes in the city.

According to Chief district officer (CDO) of the Dhanusha district, Bandhu Prasad Bastola, a curfew was imposed after it was learnt that a group of 'people carried out unlawful sloganeering to incite communal clashes at Devpur Rupaitha in Janakpurdham sub-metropolitan City ward no. 20 of the district.

The restriction order was imposed to maintain law and order in the area. All the group activities including sloganeering, demonstrations, sit-ins and other forms of protest programs are restricted for the period.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast For November 14Across Nepal
Nov 13, 2021
New Delhi Schools Shut Down For A Week As Air Pollution Worsen
Nov 13, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs On 118 COVID-19 Cases
Nov 13, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 260 New Cases, 478 Recoveries And 2 Deaths
Nov 13, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 13 Across Nepal
Nov 12, 2021

More on News

Chinese Army Provides Vero Cell Vaccines To Nepali Army By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 11 hours ago
COP26: World Leaders Back Deal To End Deforestation By 2030 By Agencies 1 week, 4 days ago
PM Deuba Meets Presidents From Sri Lanka And Mangolia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
COP26 Must Ensure Adequate Support For Adaptation: PM Deuba By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
KOICA Handovers Infrastructure Project In Nawalparasi District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
NEA Issues An Ultimatum To Two Chinese Companies To Make Progress By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago

The Latest

At least 26 Maoists Killed In Encounter In Gadchiroli By Agencies Nov 13, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 14Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 13, 2021
New Delhi Schools Shut Down For A Week As Air Pollution Worsen By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 13, 2021
COP26 President's 3rd Draft Under Discussion By Agencies Nov 13, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs On 118 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 13, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 260 New Cases, 478 Recoveries And 2 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 13, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75