Dhanusha District Administration Imposes Curfew In Janakpur

District Administrative Office Dhanusha has announced a curfew from 2 pm this afternoon to 10 pm on Sunday in Janakpur to thwart possible communal clashes in the city.
According to Chief district officer (CDO) of the Dhanusha district, Bandhu Prasad Bastola, a curfew was imposed after it was learnt that a group of 'people carried out unlawful sloganeering to incite communal clashes at Devpur Rupaitha in Janakpurdham sub-metropolitan City ward no. 20 of the district.
The restriction order was imposed to maintain law and order in the area. All the group activities including sloganeering, demonstrations, sit-ins and other forms of protest programs are restricted for the period.
