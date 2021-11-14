Weather Forecast For November 14 Across Nepal

There will be there will be partly cloudy in Province 1 along with hilly regions of the rest of the Province.
According to the Meteorological Department, there will be partly cloudy in Province 1 along with hilly regions of the rest of the Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the eastern and central high mountaineous regions
VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75