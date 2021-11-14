Weather Forecast For November 14 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For November 14 Across Nepal

Nov. 14, 2021, 10:06 p.m.

There will be there will be partly cloudy in Province 1 along with hilly regions of the rest of the Province.

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be partly cloudy in Province 1 along with hilly regions of the rest of the Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the eastern and central high mountaineous regions

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 113 COVID-19 Cases
Nov 14, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 291 New Cases, 348 Recoveries And 6 Deaths
Nov 14, 2021
Dhanusha District Administration Imposes Curfew In Janakpur
Nov 13, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 14Across Nepal
Nov 13, 2021
New Delhi Schools Shut Down For A Week As Air Pollution Worsen
Nov 13, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For November 14Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Weather Forecast For November 13 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Weather Forecast For November 12 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Weather Forecast For November 11 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
Weather Forecast For November 10 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days ago
Weather Forecast For November 9Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days ago

The Latest

Reducing The Use Of Petroleum Products Utility: Minister Bhusal By Agencies Nov 14, 2021
Delhi’s Air Quality Improves Marginally By Agencies Nov 14, 2021
Snow Avalanche Kills 150 Mountain Cows In Manang By Agencies Nov 14, 2021
World Leaders Strike COP26 Deal By Agencies Nov 14, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 113 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 14, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 291 New Cases, 348 Recoveries And 6 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 14, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75