COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 367 New Cases, 270 Recoveries And 1 Death

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 367 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 817333.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 7554 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 367 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

Likewise, 49 people were also found infected with the virus in the anti-gen tests carried out in 4848 people..

The Ministry said that there are 7311 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 532 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 6,699 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 225 are admitted to the ICU and 66 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 270 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 798,544 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Monday added one fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,478.