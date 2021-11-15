Defense Minister Dr Rijal Directs Officials For Collaboration And Cooperation In National Pride Projects

Minister for Defense Dr. Minendra Rijal has underlined coordination, collaboration, and cooperation within interrelated ministries for the timely completion of the national pride projects.

Currently, the Ministry is undertaking and overseeing various national pride projects such as Kathmandu-Terai Expressway (Fast Track), five road projects, the establishment of the National Defense University, President Chure-Terai Madhesh Conservation, conservation of historical forts, bunker and barracks construction among others.

At the first quarterly review meeting of the Ministry of Defense here today, Minister Dr. Rijal directed the representatives of various related agencies and ministries to work responsibly acknowledging the gravity of the issues raised in the review meeting.

"We all should forge a common understanding. Then only we can assure timely and quality service delivery," the Minister said.

Similarly, Chief of Army Staff General Prabhu Ram Sharma assured that there will not be cases of dillydallying and irregularities in the projects managed by the Nepali Army.

Likewise, National Planning Commission member Dr. Ram Kumar Phuyal said that in a continuation of the practice of awarding contracts to the Nepali Army for construction of roads of national pride, Nepali Army was handed additional responsibility for the construction of the Express Way.

Echoing with Minister Rijal, he pressed for striking a fine balance among budget, capacity, and timeline to achieve timely and cent percent progress in projects.

Defense Secretary Begendra Raj Sharma said that an estimated budget should be ensured for any national pride projects.

National Defense University Infrastructure Committee Chair Balananda Sharma called for acquiring 100 ropani of land within the area demarcated for the Defense University, expanding access road for the University and remuneration for the office-bearers of the Committee among others.

Participants in the meeting included representatives from the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration, Ministry of Forest and Environment, Ministry of Industries, Commerce and Supplies among others.

They reaffirmed their commitment for cooperation and coordination on their part for the timely completion of the national pride projects under the Ministry of Defense.

The Fast Track project has recorded 14.51 percent fiscal progress and 16.10 per cent physical progress. Joint-secretary at the Ministry of Defense Dr. Baburam Adhikari shared that the Ministry had received a budget worth over Rs 65 billion from various sources and the fiscal progress remained at 17.67 per cent as of now reports RSS.