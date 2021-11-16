Kathmandu Valley Reports 145 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 145 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 6505 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 145 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 145 cases, Kathmandu districts records 101 cases, Lalitpur 33 and 11 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 339 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 817672.

