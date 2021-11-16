Despite challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the report also confirmed that Nepal still ranks 12th worldwide in the number of undergraduate and graduate international students combined with 11,172 Nepali students pursuing degrees in the United States.

The U.S. is a popular destination for Nepali students abroad since it is home to world-class academics, innovation, and global leadership. The Open Doors Report was released by the Institute of International Education and the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs on November 15, 2021.

International students build life-long connections with American peers to maintain and grow the United States’ international partnerships and to collectively address current and future global challenges. The 2021 Fall Snapshot showing a rebound in numbers this year indicates that international students value a U.S. education and remain committed to pursuing study in the United States.

According to the 2020/2021 Open Doors Report on International Education Exchange, the United States remains the top destination for international students, welcoming over 914,000 international students from over 200 places of origin.

The global pandemic affected international educational exchange and student mobility around the world. The U.S. remained open and welcoming to international students, even throughout the pandemic. The U.S. Government and U.S. higher educational institutions have implemented several flexibilities to safely welcome international students in person, online, and via hybrid learning methods, thus providing opportunities and resources to students during a global crisis. These efforts exemplify U.S. commitment to international student mobility and global higher education.

On November 15 – 19 we are celebrating International Education Week (IEW), a joint initiative of the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education designed to attract future leaders to study, learn, and exchange experiences in the United States. In support of IEW 2021, the U.S. Embassy in Nepal, United States Educational Foundation Nepal, and American Spaces will host a series of events. Featured events include: ‘Get Inspired’ programs featuring American and Nepali Alumni, a student visa presentation, IEW Competitions, and a series of webinars with U.S. universities. The week of activities promotes U.S. higher education and exchange opportunities for Nepali students as they develop their educational plans and pursues their goals because an investment in a U.S. degree today is an investment in a successful future.