India Assisted To Construct New School Building In Butwal

Foundation stone laid for construction of a new building for Shree Naharpur Secondary School at Butwal under Government of India assistance

Nov. 17, 2021, 10:17 p.m.

Karun Bansal, Head of Development Partnership and Reconstruction Wing of the Embassy of India, Kathmandu and Shiv Raj Subedi, Mayor of ButwalNagarpalika, laid Foundatioin stone for construction of a new school building of Shree Naharpur Secondary School in Rupandehi.

The new school building at Butwal-11, Naharpur will be built at an estimated cost of NRs. 44.17 million as High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) under India-Nepal Development Partnership.

Shree Naharpur Secondary School is an old school in this area set up in 1971. Once completed, the school will shift to its new premises. Currently, 1127 students are enrolled in the school, about 50% of which are girl students.

Since 2003, India has completed 454 projects in the areas of health, education, drinking water, connectivity, sanitation and creation of other public utilities across all 7 provinces of Nepal under grassroots level HICDPs. Out of this, 60 are in Province -5, including ten completed projects in Rupandehi District and 9 projects under various stages of completion in Province 5, including 2 in Rupandehi District.

1 (5) (1).jpeg

India and Nepal enjoy a multi-faceted and multi-sectoral development partnership that is reflective of the closeness of the people of both countries. Today’s laying of the foundation stone reflects the continued commitment of the Government of India in complementing the efforts of the Government of Nepal to create infrastructure in priority sectors.

