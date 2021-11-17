Qatar Airways Sponsoring Nepal’s 'A' Division League Football

Nov. 17, 2021, 10:43 p.m.

All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) has renewed the sponsorship agreement with Qatar Airways for this season's Martyrs Memorial 'A' Division League Football Championship.

ANFA president Karma Chhiring Sherpa and Qatar Airways' country manager Mohamed El Emam signed the agreement letter to this effect. According to the agreement, Qatar Airways shall sponsor the League for an additional one year.

Qatar Airways was also the main sponsor of the preceding edition of the League. Fourteen teams are competing in the 'A' Division League Football Championship that will kick off on November 19.

The teams selected for the League are Tribhuvan Army Football Club, APF Football Club, Machchhindra Football Club, Sankata Football Club, Nepal Police Football Club, Himalayan Sherpa Football Club, Satdobato Football Club, Manang Marsyangdi Football Club, Three Star Football Club, NRT Football Club, Friends Football Club, Chyasal Youth Club, Jawalakhel Youth Club, and Brigade Boys Football Club.

According to RSS, Satdobato Youth Club and Friends Club will be competing in the inaugural match to be held at the Dasharath Stadium at Tripureshwar.

The price of the general ticket is Rs 100 and that of a VIP ticket is Rs 500 per person for all the matches of the Championship. The two teams that are in the last place on the score tally will be relegated this time. The League winners will bag Rs 7.5 million and the first runner-up team Rs 5 million reports RSS.

Agencies

