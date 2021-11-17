Weather Forecast For November 18 Across Nepal

There will be partly cloudy in the rest of the country and rain likely to occur in Gandaki and Karnali Province .
According to the Meteorological Department, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province , partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.
