Weather Forecast For November 18 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For November 18 Across Nepal

Nov. 17, 2021, 10:25 p.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the rest of the country and rain likely to occur in Gandaki and Karnali Province .

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province , partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Five Judges Begins Hearing Of Petition In SC, Makes Verdict On Six Cases And Issued Two Orders
Nov 17, 2021
US Assistant Secretary In Kathmandu For Two Day Visit
Nov 17, 2021
India Assisted To Construct New School Building In Butwal
Nov 17, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Reports 140 COVID-19 Cases
Nov 17, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 363 New Cases, 202 Recoveries And 1 Death
Nov 17, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For November 17 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast For November 16 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast For November 15 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast For November 14Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast For November 13 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days ago
Weather Forecast For November 12 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Five Judges Begins Hearing Of Petition In SC, Makes Verdict On Six Cases And Issued Two Orders By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 17, 2021
Qatar Airways Sponsoring Nepal’s 'A' Division League Football By Agencies Nov 17, 2021
US Assistant Secretary In Kathmandu For Two Day Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 17, 2021
India Assisted To Construct New School Building In Butwal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 17, 2021
PM Modi's Plane Lands On New Indian Expressway By Agencies Nov 17, 2021
Delhi Indefinitely Shuts Schools As Smog Worsens By Agencies Nov 17, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75