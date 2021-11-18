Israeli Embassy To Organize 13th Israeli Film Festival In Nepal

First-ever Drive-in Movie Shows held in Kathmandu

Nov. 18, 2021, 10:13 p.m.

The Embassy of Israel in collaboration with International Sound Services Pvt. Ltd. is organizing the First ever Drive-in film show in Nepal from 26-27 November 2021 at the Soaltee Hotel Tahachal, Kathmandu.

Drive-in film concept itself is not new, but it is being introduced for the first time in Nepal. Following COVID-19 pandemic, the lives of people have been affected in many ways. Drive-in film shows allow a person wishing to enjoy films with family in their own safe capsule.

An opening ceremony will be held with a special screening of the film 'A Fish Tale' for invitees only. This film directed by Emmanuelle Mayer tells a story of an immigrant worker in Israel.

The films will be opened for public on 26 and 27 November 2021. Anyone who loves film can enjoy this unique experience from their own car. Entry for the film is free. However to secure parking place at the Drive-in, the viewers are required to register via Hotel Soaltee website www.soaltee.com.

The Embassy strongly believes that such exchange of cultural activities help understand the culture and daily lives of Israelis by Nepali people. It will further strengthen our cordial relations and this time in the field of culture.

Film schedule:

Friday, 26 November 2021

5 PM Golden Voices (82 min)

7 PM Laces (90 min)

Saturday, 27 November 2021

5 PM A Place in Heaven (105 min)

7 PM The Unorthodox (90 min)

