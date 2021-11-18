Japan To Install Medical Equipment For Treating Cataract and Glaucoma In Koshi Hospital

The Charge d'Affaires a.i. of Japan to Nepal Yoshioka Yuzo signed a grant contract with Dr. Chuman Lal Das, Medical Superintendent of Koshi Hospital, for installing medical equipment for the treatment of patients with cataract and glaucoma at Koshi Hospital in Morang District.



The project is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Japanese Government and involves a grant of USD 142,568 (approximately NPR 16.91 million). The project will support the installation of medical equipment including a non-contact tonometer (NCT), auto ref keratometer, Bscan, microscope, phacoemulsification machine, static plus kinetic perimeter, and yag laser for investigation and treatment of cataract and glaucoma.

Koshi Hospital, established in 1890, has been offering medical services to more than two hundred thousand patients each year. However, because of the lack of medical equipment, it was difficult to identify diseases and provide timely treatment for patients with cataracts and glaucoma.

The Embassy of Japan believes the project will support the high demand for better medical services for who need cataract and glaucoma investigation and treatment and contribute to improving the medical services of the area. It also believes that the support will contribute towards further enhancing the friendship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal.