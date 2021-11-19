Weather Forecast For November 20 Across Nepal

There will be generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly to generally cloudy in rest of the Provinces.

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly to generally cloudy in rest of the Provinces. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountainous region, places of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.