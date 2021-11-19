Weather Forecast For November 20 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For November 20 Across Nepal

Nov. 19, 2021, 9:54 p.m.

There will be generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly to generally cloudy in rest of the Provinces.

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly to generally cloudy in rest of the Provinces. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountainous region, places of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

UNICEF Calls For Reimagining A Better Post Pandemic World For Every Child
Nov 19, 2021
Foreign Minister Dr.Khadka And US Assistant Secretary Donald Lu Discuss Wide Areas of Nepal-US Friendship And Cooperation
Nov 19, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Reports 120 COVID-19 Cases
Nov 19, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 271 New Cases, 369 Recoveries And 5 Deaths
Nov 19, 2021
PM Deuba And US Asst. Secretary Lu Discuss Matter Relating To Nepal-US Relations
Nov 18, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For November 18 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast For November 17 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast For November 16 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast For November 15 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast For November 14Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast For November 13 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

UNICEF Calls For Reimagining A Better Post Pandemic World For Every Child By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 19, 2021
Foreign Minister Dr.Khadka And US Assistant Secretary Donald Lu Discuss Wide Areas of Nepal-US Friendship And Cooperation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 19, 2021
Indian PM Modi To Repeal Controversial Farm Laws By Agencies Nov 19, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Reports 120 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 19, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 271 New Cases, 369 Recoveries And 5 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 19, 2021
NEPAL-INDIA ELECTRICTY From Exchange To Trade By A Correspondent Nov 19, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75