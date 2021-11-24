Weather Forecast For November 24 Across Nepal

There will be partly generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and Mainly fair in rest of the country.

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province. Chances of light snow fall at one or two places of the eastern and central high mountaineous regions.