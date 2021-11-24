Weather Forecast For November 24 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For November 24 Across Nepal

Nov. 24, 2021, 7:35 a.m.

There will be partly generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and Mainly fair in rest of the country.

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province. Chances of light snow fall at one or two places of the eastern and central high mountaineous regions.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast For November 23 Across Nepal
Nov 23, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 144 COVID-19 Cases
Nov 23, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 313 New Cases, 273 Recoveries And 9 Death
Nov 23, 2021
Nepal-India Sign MoU To Reciprocate Recognition Of COVID Vaccinations Certificate
Nov 23, 2021
Nepal-India International Friendship Concert Held
Nov 23, 2021

