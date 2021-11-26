Kathmandu Valley Confirms 130 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 130 COVID-19 Cases

Nov. 26, 2021, 7:41 a.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 130 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 7101 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 130 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 130 cases, Kathmandu districts records 78 cases, Lalitpur36 and 16 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 281 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 820285.

