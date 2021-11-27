Weather Forecast For November 27Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For November 27Across Nepal

Nov. 27, 2021, 7:46 a.m.

There will be partly generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country.

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and partly cloudy in the hilly areas of rest of the Province. Isolated rain is possible at a few places of the hilly region of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the eastern and central high mountaineous regions.



